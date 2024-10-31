Pasay ready for ‘Undas’

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and local officials from Barangay 148 visited the Pasay Municipal Cemetery to prepare for the expected influx of visitors for All Saints’ Day.

During her visit on Wednesday afternoon, the mayor observed that some areas of the cemetery still needed thorough cleaning.

“I’ve observed that some areas of the cemetery still require thorough cleaning. Since last week, some individuals have been actively cleaning various sections, particularly those who are visiting early,” Calixto-Rubiano said.

However, many residents were already hard at work repainting and improving mausoleums and tombstones.