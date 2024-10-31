Parañaque ‘robber’ behind bars

A robbery suspect who was the subject of an arrest warrant was nabbed by elements of the Parañaque City Police Station in a recent operation.

Apprehended was alias “Rexter,” a 38-year-old man listed as the top 9 most wanted person at the station level for the month of October.

The suspect was arrested at his residence in Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City, by virtue of a warrant for robbery (RPC Art. 293) under Criminal Case No. R-QZN-18-11790-CR.

Police said that the warrant was issued by Hon. Catherine Pespes Manodon, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 104 of Quezon City, on 22 August 2024, for the service of sentence.

The operation, carried out at approximately 9:30 p.m. on 29 October 2024, involved a team of officers from the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Parañaque City Police Station and the entire arrest operation was recorded using a PNP Body Worn Camera, ensuring transparency and accountability.