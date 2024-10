Photos

PAOCC, CIDG RAID POGO HUB IN BATAAN

LOOK: The POGO hub "Central One Bataan PH INC." in Bagac, Bataan, was raided by combined forces from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), CIDG, PNP Special Action Forces, and Philippine military personnel on Thursday, 31 October 2024. Approximately 600 Filipinos and 300 Asian foreign national workers, mostly Chinese and Malaysian, were found inside the facility, operating without a permit from PAGCOR.