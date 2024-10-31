Panag-apoy — to light a fire

On the cusp of night, the half moon cast a mild gleam on the limestone hills. But the brightness did not emanate from the celestial source. The mountain was ablaze, not from one all-encompassing inferno, but from numerous small bonfires surrounding assemblies of tombstones and crosses in the hillside cemetery. It was the first of November, and the locals had gathered to light fires around the graves of loved ones in observance of Panag-apoy, Sagada’s All Saints Day commemoration. The contained conflagration would have been a festival of light if the occasion were not so solemn.

In Sagada, death is not a postscript; it takes center stage and the dead are prominently paraded. The remains of Applai elders are kept in a peculiar assortment of archaic wooden boxes piled on top of each other in burial caves, or in crumbly coffins dangling from limestone cliff faces. Strangely enough, there is nothing morbid about this exhibition of ancient burial practices dating back 500 years. Death is part of the landscape. And All Saints Day is observed with equal devotion and a sense of normality.