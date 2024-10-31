Palace releases dates for 2025 holidays and special non-working days

Malacañang Palace issued Proclamation No. 727, on Thursday, 31 October 2024 declaring regular holidays and special non-working days across the archipelago in 2025.

Here's the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2025:

Regular Holidays:

New Year’s Day - 1 January (Wednesday)

Araw ng Kagitingan - 9 April (Wednesday)

Maundy Thursday - 17 April

Good Friday – 18 April

Labor Day - 1 May (Thursday)

Independence Day - 12 June (Thursday)

National Heroes Day - 25 August (Last Monday of August)

Bonifacio Day - 30 November (Sunday)

Christmas Day - 25 December (Thursday)

Rizal Day - 30 December (Tuesday)

Special Non-Working days:

Chinese New Year - 29 January (Wednesday)

Black Saturday - 19 April

Ninoy Aquino Day - 21 August (Thursday)

All Saints' Day Eve - 31 October (Friday)

All Saints Day - 1 November (Saturday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary - 8 December (Monday)

Christmas Eve - 24 December (Wednesday)

Last Day of the Year - 31 December (Wednesday)

Meanwhile, the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary on 25 February (Tuesday) was declared a special working day.

Last year, the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary was not included in the list of official holidays because it fell on a Sunday.

Marcos also issued Proclamation No. 167, which moved the February 25 holiday to "enable our countrymen to avail themselves of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics... provided that the historical significance of the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained."

The observance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha for the Muslim community will be announced as determined according to the Islamic (Hijri) calendar or lunar calendar, or through Islamic astronomical calculations.