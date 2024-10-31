SUBSCRIBE NOW
Palace releases dates for 2025 holidays and special non-working days

Malacañan Palace
(FILES) Facade of the Malacañan Palace as seen from Pasig River
Published on

Malacañang Palace issued Proclamation No. 727, on Thursday, 31 October 2024 declaring regular holidays and special non-working days across the archipelago in 2025.

Here's the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2025:

Regular Holidays: 

New Year’s Day - 1 January (Wednesday) 

Araw ng Kagitingan - 9 April (Wednesday)

Maundy Thursday - 17 April

Good Friday – 18 April

Labor Day -  1  May (Thursday)

Independence Day - 12 June (Thursday)

National Heroes Day - 25 August (Last Monday of August)

Bonifacio Day - 30 November (Sunday)

Christmas Day - 25 December (Thursday)

Rizal Day - 30 December (Tuesday)

Special Non-Working days:

Chinese New Year  -  29 January (Wednesday)

Black Saturday  -  19 April

Ninoy Aquino Day - 21 August (Thursday)

All Saints' Day Eve  -  31 October (Friday)

All Saints Day -  1 November (Saturday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary -  8 December (Monday)

Christmas Eve  -  24 December (Wednesday)

Last Day of the Year -  31 December (Wednesday)

Meanwhile, the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary on 25 February (Tuesday) was declared a special working day.

Last year, the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary was not included in the list of official holidays because it fell on a Sunday.

Marcos also issued Proclamation No. 167, which moved the February 25 holiday to "enable our countrymen to avail themselves of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics... provided that the historical significance of the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained."

The observance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha for the Muslim community will be announced as determined according to the Islamic (Hijri) calendar or lunar calendar, or through Islamic astronomical calculations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Malacañang
2025 holidays and special non-working days
Malacañan

