Palace releases dates for 2025 holidays and special non-working days

Malacañang Palace issued Proclamation No. 727, on Thursday, 31 October 2024 declaring regular holidays and special non-working days across the archipelago in 2025.
Here's the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2025:
Regular Holidays:
New Year’s Day - 1 January (Wednesday)
Araw ng Kagitingan - 9 April (Wednesday)
Maundy Thursday - 17 April
Good Friday – 18 April
Labor Day - 1 May (Thursday)
Independence Day - 12 June (Thursday)
National Heroes Day - 25 August (Last Monday of August)
Bonifacio Day - 30 November (Sunday)
Christmas Day - 25 December (Thursday)
Rizal Day - 30 December (Tuesday)
Special Non-Working days:
Chinese New Year - 29 January (Wednesday)
Black Saturday - 19 April
Ninoy Aquino Day - 21 August (Thursday)
All Saints' Day Eve - 31 October (Friday)
All Saints Day - 1 November (Saturday)
Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary - 8 December (Monday)
Christmas Eve - 24 December (Wednesday)
Last Day of the Year - 31 December (Wednesday)
Meanwhile, the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary on 25 February (Tuesday) was declared a special working day.
Last year, the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary was not included in the list of official holidays because it fell on a Sunday.
Marcos also issued Proclamation No. 167, which moved the February 25 holiday to "enable our countrymen to avail themselves of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics... provided that the historical significance of the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained."
The observance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha for the Muslim community will be announced as determined according to the Islamic (Hijri) calendar or lunar calendar, or through Islamic astronomical calculations.