NTC mobilizes public assistance operations for Undas 2024

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has mandated all radio, television, and cable stations to broadcast timely public service announcements to support public safety during the Undas 2024 observance.

In a recent memorandum, the NTC instructed all Regional Directors to coordinate with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Civic Action Groups (CAGs), and Amateur Radio Groups (ARGs) to assist as part of its annual Undas public assistance operations. This includes issuing temporary permits and licenses to ensure traveler safety nationwide.

NTC Regional Offices are also tasked with overseeing CAG and ARG operations, tracking key information such as coverage areas, designated routes, contact points, radio frequencies, and base station locations.

The NTC reiterated its dedication to public service, affirming it will “continue to accommodate any request for pertinent assistance from the general public, to uphold the meaningful observance of this important public occasion.”