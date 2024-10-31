Next level of micro needling

While countless anti-aging solutions flood the market, one that stands out is microneedling with SkinPen, a proven and all-natural method that can truly help your skin look and feel younger and more radiant. Unlike other treatments that rely on synthetic chemicals, microneedling harnesses the skin’s own healing process to address wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Remedy Skin Solutions is the first to offer SkinPen, an advanced microneedling technology.
SkinPen is the first US FDA-cleared and engineered microneedling device, boasting multiple accolades from awarding bodies such as The Aesthetics Awards, Medical Beauty Awards, Cosmopolitan and more, making it the most awarded skin remodeling device in the game.
It delivers unparalleled results in preventative and corrective skin care, making it ideal for rejuvenation and repair. It’s engineered with medical-grade technology with both efficacy and safety in mind, backed by over 90 validated clinical studies.
SkinPen works by creating over three million controlled micro-injuries on the skin’s surface, triggering a three-phase transformation — inflammation, proliferation and remodeling — kickstarting the body’s natural healing process, producing new collagen and elastin for smoother, more radiant and long-lasting youthful skin.
SkinPen offers benefits such as minimizing enlarged pores, smoothing skin texture, addressing acne scars and reducing pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. Its versatility extends beyond the face, effectively treating stretch marks, surgical scars and aging skin on the neck and hands. The treatment is designed to be minimally invasive, with low risk and little downtime. It’s suitable for all skin types and can be customized to meet your skin’s specific needs.
The SkinPen treatment at Remedy Skin Solutions delivers visible, transformative results in as little as one session, with continued improvements developing over time.
