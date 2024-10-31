MR.DIY and Jetour team up for the Holi-DIY Spend & Win Promo

1 November 2024, Manila, Philippines — MR.DIY, a leading home improvement retailer, launches its much-anticipated Holi-DIY Spend & Win Promo in partnership with Jetour Auto Philippines, offering shoppers a festive opportunity to win amazing prizes this holiday season.
From 1 November 2024 to 15 January 2025, MR.DIY customers can enter for a chance to win prizes like a brand-new Jetour X50, an Apple MacBook Air M3, or the latest iPhone 16 Plus with a minimum spend of PHP 1,000.
Plus, enjoy up to 50% off on selected MR.DIY items at stores nationwide. Here’s how it works:
Shop and Qualify
Every qualifying purchase of PHP 1,000 or more earns you one raffle entry, bringing you closer to driving home a stylish new car or upgrading your tech game!
1. Mark the Dates
Head to your nearest MR.DIY store starting 1 November 2024, and shop until 15 January 2025, for your chance to win amazing prizes.
2. Win Big
With each entry, you could win incredible prizes, including a brand-new Jetour X50, an Apple MacBook Air M3, or the latest iPhone 16 Plus!
Whether you’re shopping for home essentials, gifts, or holiday decorations, MR.DIY has something for everyone at unbeatable prices this season.
With 643 stores nationwide, the Holi-DIY season is just a visit away!
Ring in the Holi-DIY with MR.DIY and Jetour Auto Philippines!
For details on participating items, promo mechanics, and terms and conditions, visit www.mrdiy.com/ph/promotion or scan the in-store QR code.
Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-204826, Series of 2024.