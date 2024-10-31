MR.DIY and Jetour team up for the Holi-DIY Spend & Win Promo

1 November 2024, Manila, Philippines — MR.DIY, a leading home improvement retailer, launches its much-anticipated Holi-DIY Spend & Win Promo in partnership with Jetour Auto Philippines, offering shoppers a festive opportunity to win amazing prizes this holiday season.

From 1 November 2024 to 15 January 2025, MR.DIY customers can enter for a chance to win prizes like a brand-new Jetour X50, an Apple MacBook Air M3, or the latest iPhone 16 Plus with a minimum spend of PHP 1,000.

Plus, enjoy up to 50% off on selected MR.DIY items at stores nationwide. Here’s how it works:

Shop and Qualify



Every qualifying purchase of PHP 1,000 or more earns you one raffle entry, bringing you closer to driving home a stylish new car or upgrading your tech game!

1. Mark the Dates

Head to your nearest MR.DIY store starting 1 November 2024, and shop until 15 January 2025, for your chance to win amazing prizes.

2. Win Big

With each entry, you could win incredible prizes, including a brand-new Jetour X50, an Apple MacBook Air M3, or the latest iPhone 16 Plus!