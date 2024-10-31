MIAA gears for Undas amid storm recovery

In spite of recent storm damage, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is preparing for the anticipated surge of travelers during the Undas Break.

While conceding that the recent typhoons posed challenges, MIAA spokesperson Atty. Chris Bendijo assured the public that work is being done on important airport amenities like the water supply and x-ray machines.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure a safe and efficient travel experience for all passengers," Atty. Bendijo said Wednesday in a televised interview.

The MIAA and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group are teaming together to deploy an extra 100 to 200 officers in order to reduce possible security threats and passenger congestion. Additionally, the agency has taken steps to improve passenger comfort, such as adding more seats and working with the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Travel Security to speed up passenger processing.

Given the possibility of weather-related interruptions, the MIAA is ready for flight cancellations or delays. It is recommended that travelers check the website of the Civil Aeronautics Board for the most recent information on passenger rights and obligations.

In order to help travelers during Undas, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is also getting ready. The PRC is prepared to offer immediate support in the event of an emergency, with more than 320 first aid stations, 159 welfare desks, 60 ambulance units, and 2,297 volunteers.