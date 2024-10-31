Meralco ready to respond 24/7 this Undas 2024

Meralco assures its customers that they are ready to power through the Undas holiday, keeping teams on standby to address any service concerns 24/7. Despite Severe Tropical Storm Kristine’s recent impact and the looming threat of Super Typhoon Leon, the Manila Electric Company is determined to maintain uninterrupted service for households during this long weekend.

“We are one with the nation in observing All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day,” said Joe R. Zaldarriaga, Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications. "While Meralco Business Centers will be closed from 1 to 2 November, we assure our customers that Meralco crews and personnel will be on standby 24/7 to respond to any troubles and concerns related to our facilities.”

With crowds expected at cemeteries and families gathering in and out of town, Meralco also suggests a few practical safety tips to keep electrical worries at bay this Undas:

Unplug Appliances: Turn off and unplug appliances if you’re going away for a few days to save energy and prevent electrical issues.

Avoid “Octopus Connections”: Plugging multiple appliances into a single power source can overheat outlets, risking fire hazards. Keep Things Dry: Make sure all electrical cords and equipment are kept dry, especially during wet weather.

Skip the Rug Wrap: Don’t place cords under rugs or carpets—foot traffic can wear down insulation, exposing wires.

Watch Heat Sources: Keep flammable materials away from outdoor lights and other sources of heat to prevent accidents.

With these safety reminders, Meralco aims to make the Undas observance stress-free and powered-up, even as unpredictable weather approaches.