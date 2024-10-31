Matsuda attends Surigao Strait commemoration

Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda Kenichi of the Embassy of Japan attended the 80th Commemoration of the Battle of Surigao Strait in Surigao del Norte and the Dinagat Islands held 24 to 26 October.

Matsuda paid a courtesy call on Surigao City Mayor Pablo Dumlao II and exchanged opinions on various topics including future expectations for activities of Japanese companies in Surigao City.

He also paid a courtesy call to Vice Governor of Surigao del Norte Eddie “Geed” D. Gokiangkee Jr. and discussed views on various topics including the mining industry and tourism policies in the province.

On 25 October, Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda attended and delivered a speech at the 80th Commemoration of the Battle of Surigao Strait. In attendance during the first part of the ceremony were Mayor Pablo Dumlao II, Vice Governor Eddie “Geed” D. Gokiangkee Jr., veterans, Philippine government officials, and representatives from the Japanese and Australian embassies.

In his speech, Matsuda mentioned the unwavering belief in peace nurtured by Japan and the Philippines, and the shared commitment of both countries to contribute to global peace, creating a world where security and prosperity thrive for all.

The second part of the ceremony, held in Dinagat Islands, was attended by Governor Nilo P. Demerey Jr., veterans, Philippine government officials, and representatives from the Japanese and Australian embassies.

In his speech, Matsuda emphasized that the legacy of peace and prosperity inherited from past generations, and the shared history between the two countries should be entrusted to future generations along with stronger bonds of friendship. He also expressed his desire to expand our cooperation in the economic and people-to-people exchanges.

During his visit to the Dinagat Islands, Matsuda paid a courtesy call on Governor Nilo P. Demerey Jr., and discussed their views on various topics including agriculture and economic policies.