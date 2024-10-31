Manila warns vs leptospirosis

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has advised residents to immediately go to their nearest health center and take the necessary medicine if they have waded in floodwaters to avoid contracting leptospirosis.

Lacuna, a doctor herself, issued the warning as another typhoon is expected to hit the country, even as those displaced by severe tropical storm “Kristine” are still recovering.

She explained that while leptospirosis can be contracted from infected animals, it is primarily caused by direct contact with floodwaters contaminated with rat urine or feces.

To prevent infection, Lacuna stressed the importance of avoiding floodwaters. However, if this is unavoidable, she advised residents to wear protective gear like boots, maintain good hygiene, and take a bath immediately.