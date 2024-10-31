Manila South new crematorium soon

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced Thursday that the city will soon build a new crematorium at the Manila South Cemetery, costing around P25 million.

The city government awarded the construction contract to Aang Chainworks Corporation after a bidding process and the new crematorium will be a three-story building.

“The crematorium is one of our high-impact, pro-poor infrastructure projects implemented by the Manila Health Department,” Lacuna said. “The need for a public crematorium in Manila became apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic, as many poor families struggled to afford funeral services.”

The city allocated P33.475 million in its 2024 budget for cemetery services, with P7.76 million earmarked for maintenance and operations, and P25.7 million for personnel salaries and benefits.

It will be built near the Muslim cemetery within the Manila South Cemetery complex.