LTO glitch prompts in-depth probe

Thousands of Land Transportation Office (LTO) clients across the country were affected Wednesday, 30 October, by the bogging down of the Land Transportation and Management System (LTMS), the agency’s online platform.

This prompted LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II to order a thorough investigation.

“On behalf of the men and women of the LTO, I apologize for the service disruption of our Land Transportation and Management System (LTMS). We already have the initial report but I want to have a detailed explanation as to why this incident happened,” Mendoza said.

The disruption in the LTMS operation started at 7 a.m. after multiple reports of access unavailability.

IT experts from the LTO immediately informed Dermalog, the service maintainer of the LTMS, to identify this incident of another glitch and to immediately resolve it.

During the conduct of troubleshooting of the internet provider, it was confirmed that the problem was internet connectivity. Subsequent inspection at the vicinity of the LTO Central Office revealed that the main line that connects the LTMS center to the internet was cut.

The internet service provider, the PT&T, sent more workers to solve the issue and at 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday, the LTMS became available again.

Mendoza said he instructed the LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division to conduct an in-depth probe to determine if the internet cable that connects to the LTMS Data Center was deliberately cut.

“We are looking into all angles behind this incident. On the other hand, we are now taking additional measures to prevent the repeat of this unfortunate incident,” Mendoza said.

He also directed all the concerned units to intensify the security in all LTO premises.

The LTO has already submitted the report of its initial findings to Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.