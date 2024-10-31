Legarda highlights women's role in peace, security

Senator Loren Legarda on Tuesday emphasized the importance of gender equality and advocated for women's leadership in creating a more inclusive, humane, peaceful, and resilient world.

Speaking at the International Conference on Women, Peace, and Security (ICWPS), the four-term senator highlighted the crucial role lawmakers play in driving transformation.

With nearly three decades of legislative experience, she said she has learned that addressing the unique needs of women in conflict areas "requires practical measures in terms of resources and financing, and gender-responsive policies."

“This conference is about enriching and expanding our understanding of the many ways we champion the rights and well-being of women and empower them in all aspects of their participation in society, including as leaders in peace and security,” Legarda added.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, the Philippines is hosting the three-day ICWPS at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) from October 28 to 30.

Adopted in 2000, Resolution 1325 recognizes women’s critical role in conflict prevention, peace-building, and post-conflict reconstruction, emphasizing their equal and active participation in sustaining peace and security.

With 90 ministers and 158 senior officials and delegates from around the world present, Legarda expressed hope that legislators can work together to champion Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) initiatives and eliminate barriers that prevent women from shaping their futures globally.

“With focused legislation that promotes gender equality and gender-responsive budgeting, we can build better foundations for women’s leadership in conflict prevention, resolution, and recovery,” she continued.

“As lawmakers, we have the responsibility to create enabling legal frameworks, ensure their implementation, and amplify this commitment nationally, regionally, and globally," Legarda concluded.