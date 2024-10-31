Jerusalem braces for Japan fightback

Japan is hell-bent in getting back the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight crown of Melvin Jerusalem.

In fact, it was revealed that Jerusalem’s second defense of the WBC 105-lb strap will take place in Japan against one of the slugging Shigeoka brothers, Ginjiro or Yudai.

It was from Yudai that Jerusalem won the world title last March via a split decision in Nagoya.

And should Shigeoka’s team book Jerusalem for the second defense, the fight is going to take place in March or April.

JC Mananquil, who runs Jerusalem’s affairs, has advised his fighter about this and the details of his training camp will likely be finalized just before the Christmas holidays.

Mananquil is going to showcase Jerusalem to the world next month when they fly to Hamburg in Germany for the annual WBC convention.

Upon their return, Jerusalem will already have an idea how his buildup would look like.

Last time he was in action, Jerusalem put on a show by beating mandatory challenger Luis Castillo of Mexico at the Mandaluyong City College Gymnasium.

With Michael Domingo, no-nonsense trainer presiding over his training, Jerusalem is in good hands.

Mananquil is likewise one guy in the Philippine boxing community who didn’t get into boxing for business.

JC is a true-blue fan of the sport and one of coolest guys to be around with.

Anyway, Jerusalem will have his hands full regardless of who who’s going to be on the opposite corner.

His win over Yudai was a close one and Ginjiro is no pushover, either.

Ginjiro battled Pedro Taduran in their world title clash last July before getting handed his first pro loss.

When he returns, Ginjiro will be a guy who has learned his lesson from the Taduran debacle and that’s going to be a major concern for Jerusalem.

And then there’s that foreign setting.

While Jerusalem rose to the occasion the last time, it’s never a a guarantee that the same thing’s gonna happen again.

Fighting on enemy territory is always a disadvantage.

More often than not, if there’s a really close fight, the home guy gets the decision.

I am so sure Team Jerusalem is fully aware of the pros and cons.

And with Jerusalem recharged following his surprisingly easy win over Castillo, the Shigeoka brothers will have to step up their skill set to enhance their chances of sending the Filipino home sad and lonely.