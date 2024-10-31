Japan strengthens grassroots partnership with the Philippines through new education and community projects

On 31 October 2024, Ambassador ENDO Kazuya formalized two new grants under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) at his official residence in Makati, with notable guests including Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar in attendance. The USD 223,997 (PHP 12.8 million) grant will facilitate the construction of a six-classroom school building and a community center, further strengthening Japan’s commitment to grassroots development in the Philippines.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador ENDO emphasized Japan's dedication to being a reliable partner of the Philippines, supporting initiatives rooted in mutual respect and shared goals. He highlighted the GGP’s unique approach, which adapts to the needs of local communities to empower future generations and foster sustainable growth.