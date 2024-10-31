Japan strengthens grassroots partnership with the Philippines through new education and community projects

On 31 October 2024, Ambassador ENDO Kazuya formalized two new grants under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) at his official residence in Makati, with notable guests including Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar in attendance. The USD 223,997 (PHP 12.8 million) grant will facilitate the construction of a six-classroom school building and a community center, further strengthening Japan’s commitment to grassroots development in the Philippines.
At the signing ceremony, Ambassador ENDO emphasized Japan's dedication to being a reliable partner of the Philippines, supporting initiatives rooted in mutual respect and shared goals. He highlighted the GGP’s unique approach, which adapts to the needs of local communities to empower future generations and foster sustainable growth.
Project Details
1. Construction of School Building for Maungib Elementary School, Pura, Tarlac
Proponent: Municipality of Pura
Grant Amount: USD 78,267 (PHP 4,472,960)
The existing classrooms at Maungib Elementary School are severely compromised by structural damage, including termite infestations and cracked flooring, posing a safety hazard. The GGP grant will fund a one-story, six-classroom building with comfort rooms, creating a safer, more effective learning environment for students and educators.
2. Construction of Community Center for Children and Youth in Cebu City
Proponent: Bidlisiw Foundation, Inc.
Grant Amount: USD 145,730 (PHP 8,328,490)
Bidlisiw Foundation supports low-income families, children, and youth affected by drug- and sex-related crimes through psychological care, health education, and vocational training. Their current facility is outdated, and rented venues do not offer the necessary privacy or space. With GGP support, a dedicated community center will be built in Cebu, providing a secure, purpose-built space for these essential programs.
About GGP in the Philippines
Since 1989, Japan’s GGP program has supported over 560 grassroots projects, contributing directly to socio-economic development at the local level. As Japan’s newest initiatives under the program, these projects signify a continued commitment to reinforcing the close ties between Japan and the Philippines, promoting friendship and cooperation.
