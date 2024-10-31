It’s all systems go for Undas 2024

Multi-sectoral efforts are underway to ensure a safe, smooth, and peaceful Undas holiday this year.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is prepared for the anticipated influx of passengers, despite the challenges posed by the recent typhoons.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure a safe and efficient travel experience for all passengers,” MIAA spokesperson Chris Bendijo said Wednesday in a televised interview, assuring the public that work is being done on essential airport amenities like the water supply and X-ray machines.

The MIAA has also teamed up with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group to deploy an additional 100 to 200 officers to mitigate potential security threats and ease passenger congestion.

The Philippine Red Cross is ready to assist in emergencies, with more than 320 first aid stations, 159 welfare desks, 60 ambulances, and 2,297 volunteers stationed nationwide.

Similarly, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is gearing up for the expected rise in international travelers. BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado reported that a significant increase in international travel is expected, with daily departures estimated at between 43,000 and 48,000, and arrivals between 41,000 and 47,000, starting on Thursday.

The numbers reflect an increase over last year’s average of 37,000 departures and 36,000 arrivals during Undas.

To manage this, 58 new immigration officers who graduated last Tuesday were deployed to international ports nationwide, and additional personnel were assigned to Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The BI has also activated rapid response units to handle any unexpected surge in passenger volume, especially during peak hours.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) assured the public of its on-ground presence during Undas.

“Our team will be on the ground throughout the holiday period to ensure smooth and efficient transportation services, and we encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any irregularities to us or other authorities,” LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo E. Guadiz III said.

The public has also been urged to plan their trips early and travel responsibly.

Police deployed

The Quezon City government has deployed personnel to public and private cemeteries, columbaria, bus terminals, and other key areas.

Over 4,700 officers from the QC Police District (QCPD) and around 2,000 personnel, including force multipliers from the Department of Public Order and Safety, Task Force Disiplina, Barangay Public Order and Safety Officers, QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Bureau of Fire Protection, have been assigned to various locations.

QCPD Acting District Director PCol. Melencio Buslig Jr. said uniformed personnel have been deployed since Tuesday and will continue to provide enhanced security assistance until Saturday, 2 November. The QCity Bus will continue operations on Friday and Saturday.

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro assured residents that comprehensive plans, protocols, and guidelines were in place to ensure an orderly Undas.

“I have directed all relevant departments to implement our action plan, which includes enhanced security measures and traffic rerouting, to accommodate the influx of cemetery-goers to our city’s cemeteries and columbariums,” Teodoro said.

The “Oplan Undas 2024” Task Force — comprising personnel from the Marikina City Police, Office of Public Safety and Security, City Health Office, Rescue 161, Bureau of Fire Protection, barangay officials, national government agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders — will be stationed at Marikina’s five major cemeteries and columbariums.

Teodoro assured smooth traffic, particularly around Loyola Memorial Park, the city’s largest cemetery. He urged the public to keep the cemeteries clean and noted that vendors would be regulated to maintain unobstructed pathways.

Desecrating the dead

On a separate matter, the Marikina City government has initiated an investigation into alleged unauthorized exhumations at a public cemetery. The city received reports that the Barangka Public Cemetery had exhumed remains in a manner that officials said violated the honor of deceased individuals and the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines (Presidential Decree No. 856).

“A thorough investigation has begun to ensure that those involved are held accountable according to the law,” the local government said.

All systems go in Visayas

In Palo, Leyte, the Police Regional Office has deployed 2,408 officers across Eastern Visayas as part of its Undas security efforts, according to Regional Director PBGen. Jay Cumigad.