HYDRO group’s unveils multi-concept venue in Quezon City

HYDRO Group has launched its multi-concept entertainment venue, offering a variety of experiences from dining to nightlife. The establishment boasts four distinct outlets: Wave Restaurant + Café, 18th Hole, Aged 25 Reserve, and HYDRO Super Club.

“At HYDRO Group, we wanted to create a space where people can experience the best of both worlds—elevated dining and an unmatched nightlife atmosphere. Whether you’re here for a gourmet meal or a night of dancing, we strive to provide a seamless and unforgettable experience every time,” said Elaine Estrada, one of HYDRO Group’s managing partners.

While conducting business, the group also practices sustainability by supporting local suppliers and using sustainable materials, from food packaging to interior furnishings.