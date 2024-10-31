HYDRO group’s unveils multi-concept venue in Quezon City

HYDRO Group has launched its multi-concept entertainment venue, offering a variety of experiences from dining to nightlife. The establishment boasts four distinct outlets: Wave Restaurant + Café, 18th Hole, Aged 25 Reserve, and HYDRO Super Club.
“At HYDRO Group, we wanted to create a space where people can experience the best of both worlds—elevated dining and an unmatched nightlife atmosphere. Whether you’re here for a gourmet meal or a night of dancing, we strive to provide a seamless and unforgettable experience every time,” said Elaine Estrada, one of HYDRO Group’s managing partners.
While conducting business, the group also practices sustainability by supporting local suppliers and using sustainable materials, from food packaging to interior furnishings.
Elevating the dining experience
Wave Restaurant + Café, which opened in September, delivers a meticulously crafted menu that caters to diverse tastes, celebrating various cultures by blending Filipino, Spanish, Asian, and American flavors.
“We’re all about authenticity and creativity here at Wave. Our goal is to offer a dining experience that goes beyond just great food—it’s about creating moments that people will talk about long after they’ve left,” Chef Julz Bernardo said.
Aside from its diverse food choices, Wave also features a variety of sundowner drinks, highballs, and premium cocktails. According to Estrada, after introducing the family-style sharing menu, the group plans to add more solo ordering options after their second month to cater to solo diners as well.
Quenching the thirst for Nightlife
HYDRO Super Club highlights Quezon City’s party scene, providing an expansive space for partygoers to socialize while dancing to energizing beats and enjoying great drinks.
“Quezon City has been craving a nightlife destination like HYDRO Super Club, and we’re thrilled to bring this concept to life. We want every guest to feel like they’re part of something special, whether they’re here to dance the night away or enjoy VIP treatment,” Estrada said.
HYDRO aims to elevate Quezon City’s party experience with its two floors and a capacity of 800 to 1,000 guests, offering an unparalleled rave experience.
Meanwhile, for those who want to relax and have a good time, the 18th Hole and three VIP rooms are available for rent. For every 3 hours, VIP 1 costs 15,000, VIP 2 costs 10,000, and VIP 3 costs 50,000; the 18th Hole costs 30,000 and 20,000 consumable.