How Ely Buendia conquered writer’s block

It took a while before the words flowed, admitted Pinoy rock icon Ely Buendia recently when he faced the media for the upcoming release of his solo album, Method Adaptor, under Sony Music.

“It had been a while since I started writing new songs again. I experienced some sort of a mild writer’s block, and I decided to figure out how to be creative again,” he said.

Going back to basics and staying positive put Ely back on track in his creative process.

“I knew that I could write, but there was something at the back of my head: should we even be doing this? Or will you be able to pull it off? With all the pressures kasi, like from the fans of the EHeads, I kinda like shied away from writing new materials. Once I got that out of the way and just said, you know, bahala na (let’s just see what happens) -- all you can really do is be yourself. Do your best and medyo nag-flow na ‘yung ideas (that’s when the ideas started to flow),” Ely added.

Coming out with what is considered as his first solo album, the local rock superstar revealed that this is something new for him.

“I decided to make a solo album this year mainly because I want to do something new, and the only thing I haven’t done is a solo album and I don’t want to consider the last one, Wanted Bed Spacer, as an official release dahil kumbaga parang laro-laro lang ‘yun nag-experiment lang ako sa kuwarto ko (because I was just playing around then, I just experimented a bit in the my room) and I decided to release it,” he said.

With a promising and much-anticipated new single, “Bulaklak sa Buwan,” Ely is set to return to the charts.

“The things I liked with this batch of songs is I think I surprised myself with the first single ‘Bulaklak sa Buwan,’ and I really pushed myself to write the song and make it more meaningful than what I used to write,” he said.

Ely Buendia’s upcoming album, Method Adaptor, will have an official launch at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City on 8 November.