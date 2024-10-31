Honoring the departed

LOOK: On Thursday, 31 October 2024, families flocked to Barangka Public Cemetery in Marikina City to honor their departed loved ones, bringing candles and flowers to light up the solemn atmosphere. As the All Souls Day celebration approached, heartfelt prayers echoed through the grounds, a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between the living and those who have passed.Analy Labor
