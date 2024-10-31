Go reinforces support for cooperatives

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday joined the distribution of support to various cooperatives from the National Capital Region (NCR) in a gathering held at the Bayview Park Hotel in Manila.

The event, in collaboration with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) under the “Malasakit sa Kooperatiba” initiative, marked the second round of assistance distribution in NCR this year, benefiting a total of 23 cooperatives.

This initiative is part of the senator’s continued support for cooperative groups that aim to bolster local economies and provide crucial support to their communities. Addressing representatives from various cooperatives, Go expressed his respect for the integral role these organizations play in local economic development.

The financial support, facilitated through CDA as advocated by Go, was intended to strengthen the capacity of these cooperatives to improve members’ livelihoods and provide better opportunities.

The cooperatives that benefited from the program include organizations focused on diverse sectors, from transportation to school-based and community service cooperatives, spanning the entire National Capital Region.

Among them are the U.P. Philcoa Credit Cooperative, Rizal High School Multi-Purpose Cooperative and Pasig Green City Transport Cooperative. This wide range reflects the essential role cooperatives play across different industries and community sectors.

A staunch advocate for cooperative development, Go supported the passage of Republic Act 11535 as one of its co-authors and co-sponsors, mandating the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at municipal, city, and provincial levels to further strengthen cooperative growth and participation in governance.