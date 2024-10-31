Globe’s jumbo data hub by 2025

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines, a joint venture among Globe Telecom Inc., Ayala Corp., and Singapore-based STT GDC, is scheduled to launch the initial phase of its 124-megawatt data center in Quezon City by the second quarter of next year.

The company said on Friday that the planned opening will be crucial in delivering the STT Fairview campus project, which is positioned to be the largest nationwide.

“We remain committed to delivering on our project timelines. Last year, we projected that STT Fairview would be ready by the first part of 2025, and we are on schedule to deliver the initial capacity by Q2 2025,” STT GDC Philippines president and CEO Carlo Malana said.

The STT Fairview campus is considered carrier-neutral, designed to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation and meet the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Technology-backed operations

It will feature seamless connectivity options while incorporating advanced energy-efficient technologies for sustainable operations.

“Our designs are built around the current and future requirements of hyperscalers, and our ability to deliver on our commitments is underpinned by the ongoing development of local technical talent,” Malana added.

STT GDC Philippines continues to see strong service demand, maintaining impressive capacity utilization despite recent expansions.

AI is seen to contribute 12 percent or about $92 billion to the Philippines’ economic growth by 2030, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

Insights from Statista, meanwhile, forecast the AI industry in the country to grow in market size at a compound annual growth rate of 28.57 percent, reaching $3.5 billion by 2030, from the current $772 million.

Looking ahead, the company aims to leverage its expanded capacity to attract major cloud service providers, combining global expertise and deep local market knowledge.