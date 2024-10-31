From rough roads to radiant confidence

Superwoman rising

Jen Barangan, influencer; Nica del Rosario, celebrated composer and musician; Wij Lacsamana, tattoo artist; and Mae Layug, founder of the local beauty brand Get Ready With Me, are redefining what it means to be strong, confident and unapologetically themselves.

Each of these women has her own inspiring story of overcoming obstacles — personal struggles, societal pressures and insecurities — and has found strength in embracing who they are.

Just as NIVEA products work to nourish and protect the skin, these women show that inner strength and resilience can be nurtured by self-love and acceptance. Barangan, for instance, has used her platform to address her journey through self-doubt and cyberbullying.

Similarly, Nica del Rosario, a well-known composer and musician, often addresses the battles she faces as a public figure. Despite the demands of her career and the scrutiny of being in the spotlight, she finds refuge in her craft and her commitment to being true to herself.

For Wiji Lacsamana, who is a tattoo artist, maintaining a balanced life is a daily challenge. Her tattoos represent stories of resilience and strength, much like the journey many Filipinas face. As an artist who expresses herself through her work, Wij finds comfort in NIVEA’s products that are gentle, effective and affordable — qualities that matter to women juggling multiple roles.

And then there’s Mae Layug, the powerhouse behind Get Ready With Me, who continues to break stereotypes in the local beauty industry. Her message has always been to embrace one’s uniqueness, and her dedication to her business echoes NIVEA’s philosophy of enhancing natural beauty. She advocates for skincare routines that are simple yet effective, showing that sometimes the best products are those that focus on what truly matters — nourishment, protection, and care.