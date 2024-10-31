Foreigner nab for robbery extortion

A Malaysian national was apprehended in Makati City following an entrapment operation for robbery extortion on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as alias "Leon," 34, was arrested inside a luxury residential building in Poblacion.

The operation was initiated after a complaint was filed by the victim, alias "Ziyao," a 29-year-old Chinese national.

The victim, accompanied by a witness, "Eugene," reported to the Poblacion Police Sub-Station at approximately 7:40 pm on Tuesday.

They claimed that "Leon" extorted ₱120,000.00 from "Ziyao" in exchange for the alleged termination of a kidnapping complaint against him and threatened to publicize a copy of his passport, causing him anxiety.

Upon receiving the complaint, police officers organized an entrapment operation.

At around 10:40 p.m., the operation led to "Leon's" arrest and the recovery of the extorted money. Police found ten genuine ₱ 1000 bills mixed with 110 pieces of boodle money in a white cash envelope.

The suspect is currently under police custody. The case has been referred to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

PBGEN Bernard Relato Yang, District Director of the Southern Police District, said on the arrest: "This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and efficiency of our police force in combating crime. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and expatriates in our jurisdiction. The swift action taken in this case highlights our ongoing efforts to uphold justice and maintain public trust."