Five-star hotel ‘thief’ falls

The notorious suspect in the series of thefts at luxury hotels in Makati and Taguig was arrested by police after close monitoring of establishments.

Police disclosed that the arrest took place last 29 October 2024, at 11:45 a.m., following multiple reports of stolen items from guests.

Reports disclosed that the initial incident occurred on 23 October 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., at a luxury hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The alleged suspect, identified as alias Daniel reportedly stole several iPads, MacBooks, mobile phones, a credit card and P27,500 in cash from 11 victims who had left their belongings unattended in a hotel function room.

Investigators identified the suspect through CCTV footage.

Last 29 October 2024, the suspect — known also as alias Michael — was arrested for theft at approximately 11:45 a.m. at a five-star hotel in Makati Avenue.

Ayala Police Substation members conducted the operation, identifying the suspect through CCTV footage and collaborating with other Makati hotels where he had targeted guests.

When officers approached the suspect in a hotel lobby, they noticed a firearm protruding from his waist. A .38 caliber pistol with five live rounds was recovered, leading to an additional charge for violation of Republic Act 10591.

The Makati police also discovered that the suspect had outstanding warrants for theft and robbery.

Southern Police District director Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang praised the swift action of the officers involved and urged the public to report suspicious activities promptly.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our police and the cooperation of hotel security, the suspect is now in custody and will not be able to victimize anyone further. We encourage the public to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement without hesitation,” Yang said.