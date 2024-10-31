Final batch of ACMs ready for shipment to Phl — Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Thursday that the final batch of automated counting machines (ACMs) for next year’s elections is ready for shipment from Busan Port, South Korea, to the Philippines.

After completing the production of 110,620 machines and peripherals at the Miru Plant on 30 October, the final batch of ACM kits now awaits shipment from Busan. On Thursday, these kits were securely loaded into two intermediate shipping containers, holding more than 1,000 boxes of ACM kits, at the CJ BND Logistics Center in Busan New Port Complex.

Comelec clarified that each ACM kit includes the machine, a hard case, and power cords and adapters.

Under the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit and Count (FASTrAC) project, the cargo ship carrying the final ACM batch is scheduled to arrive at the container terminal on Sunday, 3 November. The shipment of the two cargo containers is targeted for 4 November, with delivery to the Comelec warehouse in Biñan expected later that month.

“The early completion and delivery of the Automated Counting Machines, which Filipino voters will use for the first time in the 12 May 2025 elections," said Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

“It’s also noteworthy that Comelec had the unique opportunity to witness and document this milestone as MIRU JV completes its deliverables to satisfaction, demonstrating its commitment to upholding contract terms,” Laudiangco added.

The poll body reported it has already received 78,456 out of 110,620 ACMs, or 70.92 percent, from Miru Systems.

The Comelec has allocated P17.9 billion to lease 110,000 new machines from Miru Systems. The first 20,000 machines arrived in August, with another 30,000 arriving in September, and full delivery of ACMs is expected to be completed by December.