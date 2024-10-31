‘Extortionist’ alien collared

Authorities on Thursday reported that a Malaysian national was arrested in Makati City last Tuesday following an entrapment operation for robbery extortion.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Leon,” who became the subject of the operation after a 29-year-old Chinese national identified as alias “Ziyao” filed a complaint at the Poblacion Police Sub-Station.

“Ziyao” alleged that “Leon” extorted P120,000 from him in exchange for dropping a kidnapping complaint and threatened to publicize his passport.

Police officers organized an entrapment operation, which led to “Leon’s” arrest at a luxury residential building in Poblacion. During the arrest, authorities recovered P120,000, including 110 pieces of boodle money, from the suspect.