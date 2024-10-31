ERC halts disconnections, eases payment terms

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered distribution utilities (DUs) in areas under the State of Calamity due to severe tropical storm “Kristine” to suspend electricity disconnections and ease payment terms for affected consumers.

Based on the guidelines issued by the power regulator on Friday, residential and non-residential customers in the “captive market” who consume up to 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) monthly will be protected from service disconnections for non-payment from October to December 2024.

Additionally, these consumers will be allowed to settle their bills over a minimum of six months, relieving financial pressure on households and businesses amid recovery efforts.

Recognizing the challenges faced by communities impacted by the typhoon, the ERC said that DUs must also offer alternative payment arrangements for consumers exceeding the 200 kWh threshold.

Staggered payments

The directive extends beyond utilities, with power generators, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and other industry stakeholders instructed to support the staggered payment scheme for affected DUs, enabling coordinated relief.

The ERC’s measures are aimed at reducing the financial burden on consumers while ensuring electricity providers continue to receive payments on a flexible schedule.

In a separate development still related to the typhoon, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) reported that at least 24 electric cooperatives nationwide face potential losses following severe tropical storm “Kristine,” with initial damage estimates to power infrastructure reaching over P70 million.

NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda said cooperatives, particularly in the Calabarzon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas regions, are working to restore electricity and have activated Task Force Kapatid to expedite efforts in hard-hit areas.