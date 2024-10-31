Engines Ready! Innovation at its best at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show

The 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) wrapped up with a bang, attracting an impressive 42,000 attendees over its four-day run from October 24 to 27 at the World Trade Center. Themed "Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined," this year’s PIMS highlighted the latest innovations in the automotive industry, spotlighting 17 of the nation’s top automotive brands.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista graced the opening ceremony as the Special Guest of Honor, emphasizing the automotive sector's pivotal role in advancing sustainable transport solutions. His presence reinforced the synergy between PIMS and the government’s efforts to foster innovation in transportation and mobility.

A Showcase of Innovation

This year's event unveiled a stunning array of groundbreaking vehicles and technologies, each brand showcasing its commitment to sustainability and safety while addressing the needs of Filipino consumers. From sleek electric vehicles to cutting-edge design concepts and advanced driving systems, the excitement was palpable.

A spotlight on innovation, sustainability, and performance as leading automotive brands unveiled their latest offerings, captivating the crowd with exciting advancements. BMW took center stage with its ultra-luxurious XM Label Red hybrid and all-electric i5 M60 Touring, catering to premium buyers who crave sustainable luxury without compromising on performance.

Changan Auto made waves with its Hunter RE-EV, touted as the world’s first Range-Extended Electric pickup, appealing to outdoor enthusiasts who seek adventure in their vehicles. Meanwhile, Chery launched the 2025 Tiggo 2 Pro, a dynamic crossover SUV designed for the young and adventurous. The facelifted model strikes a stylish balance between performance and flair, while a sneak peek of the New Tiggo 5x Pro hinted at even more exciting offerings on the horizon.

In a celebration of local craftsmanship, Daewoo showcased the Daewoo Bus BS106 and the CMANC's Iconic Modern Jeepney, alongside the K4000G with SmartBody, emphasizing the quality and creativity of Filipino engineering. Foton introduced the Traveller Sierra Full Electric Van and the Wonder Pickup, catering to small businesses and adventure seekers alike. Their new camper-equipped Tunland V7 and V9 pickups further diversify Foton's lineup, addressing the evolving mobility needs of Filipinos.

Honda made a significant impact by launching the New Civic RS e:HEV, marking its entry into electrified vehicles in the Philippines. The brand also introduced the CR-V V Turbo Limited Edition and the exclusive Mugen Civic Type R Group, along with a leasing program to make ownership more accessible. Over at the Hyundai Pavilion, the display dazzled attendees with hybrid variants of the Santa Fe and Tucson, alongside the STARGAZER X and Staria. Hyundai showcased its commitment to innovation with Spot, their friendly robot companion, reinforcing the brand's forward-thinking spirit.

Isuzu stood out with its electric N-Series truck and rugged D-Max options, seamlessly blending utility with the comfort of its luxury mu-X Executive Edition. Jetour Auto Philippines proudly unveiled the Jetour X50 subcompact SUV and the Jetour T2 Terminator, equipped with executive and outdoor kits, further expanding their renowned vehicle lineup.

Kia made a powerful impression with the EV9, a fully electric SUV, along with the Sorento, Sonet, Seltos, and EV6, reaffirming its commitment to electric mobility and a greener future. Meanwhile, Mazda celebrated its status as an authorized distributor of AutoExe tuning parts, launching the AutoExe Customization Program for Mazda owners. Attendees got a firsthand look at fitted parts on models like the Mazda3 and CX-60, with plans for expanding offerings.

MG showcased the All-New MG HS PHEV alongside its latest models, reflecting the British brand's dedication to providing a diverse range of vehicles that include traditional engines and electric options. Mitsubishi made headlines with its first-ever world premiere in the Philippines for the Mitsubishi DST Concept, featuring the All-New XFORCE and Triton, which were all publicly displayed for the first time at the show.

Nissan embraced its "Always Daring" ethos by unveiling a future lineup that featured the X-trail e-Power, Magnite, and the All-New Z NISMO, showcasing innovations designed for a diverse customer base. Suzuki celebrated the rugged appeal of its Jimny Rhino Edition while introducing the eVX electric concept vehicle, attracting eco-conscious consumers and outdoor lovers alike.

Lastly, Toyota showcased its "Beyond Zero" vision with the bZ4X, the Kayoibako Concept, and various Next Generation Tamaraw conversions, underscoring its commitment to electrification, diversification, and intelligence in its pursuit of carbon neutrality. The unveiling of the New Camry and the operable hydrogen-fueled Corolla Cross H2 Concept pushed the boundaries of sustainable mobility, illustrating Toyota's ambition to lead the charge towards a greener future.

Overall, this year’s PIMS not only highlighted cutting-edge automotive technology but also underscored a collective commitment to innovation and sustainability, leaving attendees inspired and eager for the road ahead.