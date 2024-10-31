EJK and all that jazz (2)

There is actually no need to invite former President Duterte to the congressional probe if the grand inquisitors had only asked the right questions.

But the congressmen wanted to have their fairy tale and believe it, too.

Not content with the derogatory issues they conjured up against the former president, both congressional houses, now shamelessly docile to cousins Marcos and Romualdez, aimed their turrets at Vice President Sara Duterte by dragging her in the issues they raised against former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD).

Not satisfied with their dubious plot, they deprived her of everything that could further endear her to the people.

The Department of Education was deprived of the Confidential and Intelligence Fund while the Palace allies in the House threw away the detailed proposed budget for the Office of the Vice President.

With the kind of treatment from the political characters that Sara Duterte pulled out of oblivion and their condemnable past and installed in the seat of power where they are ensconced today, there was not a hint of perceptible gratitude that could be gleaned from the cousins.

Instead, VP Sara has become a prime target of incessant attacks to discredit her and relegate the Dutertes to political extinction.

Sara’s patience was phenomenal but with the kind of toxic politics she was going through only time will tell when it would snap.

She thought all the while that she and BBM were friends and that would include presidential sister Senator Imee. That realization led her to say PBBM and her were never friends.

PBBM never understood the import of VP Sara’s message; he told foreign journalists that he “felt deceived by VP Sara.”

Thus the battle of wits and witticisms is on.

Sara, the Alpha in the family, takes them all on. To remind BBM, Imee and the entire Marcos-Romualdez clan, she subtly inculcated into their heads that it was FPRRD who faced all repercussions when he decided to transfer the mummified corpse of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to the Libingan ng Mga Bayani.

Sara in a hyperbolic statement jolted everyone when she declared that she would exhume Marcos from his grave and throw the body in the West Philippine Sea.

It seemed the clan had forgotten FPRRD’s decision altogether.

Minority Senator Koko Pimentel and presidential son Rep. Sandro Marcos were aghast at Sara’s statement and suggested psychiatry.

Sara shrugged it off. It’s now her time to show her mettle which many had underestimated.

This is just nibbling at the fragile Marcos and Romualdez administration propped up by “ayuda” and splurges of cash.

The national coffers are empty. The World Bank says the Philippines has become one of its top debtors.

The administration sold several tons of gold and arbitrarily transferred a nearly P100-billion Philippine Health Insurance Corp. fund of members’ money to the government treasury.

Food security is at a precarious state as the leadership has been dependent on imports. The farmers are angry and so will the consumers be.