Ecotoll, Infra Engineering Korea partner for Canlubang-Bay bypass project

In photo front row, left to right, IEK Chief Finance Officer Juna Kim, Ecotoll Chairman of the Board Dr. Reghis M. Romero II, IEK President and CEO Michael Kim, IEK Executive Advisor Dr. Francine Laxamana, in back row, left to right, R-II Builders Inc. AVP for Business Development Max Salazar, RMR Capital Inc. President Salvador Cortez, IEK Chief Operating Officer Samuel Cho, IEK Director Maria Cho, and RMR Capital Inc. Technical Manager Ronald Magtaan.

Copied Ecotoll Road and Development Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Infra Engineering Korea (IEK) in securing technical and financial requirements for the 19.3-kilometer Canlubang-Bay Bypass Road Project, developed in partnership with the Provincial Government of Laguna.