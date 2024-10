Drive worry-free with Toyota this 'Undas' 2024

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is stepping up for customer safety this "Undas" season by rolling out free emergency roadside assistance starting today, 31 October to 3 November.

Traveling this holiday? Don't worry! Motorists can take advantage of this free service at these participating dealerships:

Metro Manila

- Toyota Abad Santos

North Luzon

- Toyota Angeles, Pampanga

- Toyota Baguio City

- Toyota Bataan

- Toyota Ilocos Norte

- Toyota La Union

- Toyota San Fernando, Pampanga

South Luzon

- Toyota Calamba, Laguna

- Toyota Calapan City

- Toyota Dasmariñas, Cavite

- Toyota Lucena City

- Toyota San Pablo, Laguna

Visayas

- Toyota Mabolo, Cebu

- Toyota Mandaue South, Cebu

Mindanao

- Toyota Davao City

Stay safe on the roads and enjoy your holiday travels!