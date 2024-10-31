The Duterte family is once again in the media spotlight, this time with former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte both embroiled in controversies.

Former President Duterte’s admission of the existence of a death squad during his term is reopening conversations about his infamous anti-drug campaign, a program that stirred both domestic and international condemnation.

His daughter, meanwhile, is under scrutiny for potential fund misuse in the Office of the Vice President (OVP), a situation that has led some lawmakers to propose impeachment proceedings.

This “double whammy” of controversies raises questions about accountability, the political future of the Dutertes, and the stability of the nation’s leadership.

During his presidency, Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs was defined by a heavy-handed approach that involved controversial methods, including alleged extrajudicial killings.

In his recent Senate appearance, Duterte admitted that a “death squad” was active during his administration.

This revelation, while not entirely surprising to those familiar with his term, has cast a harsh light on the legal and ethical foundations of his policies. The international community, including human rights organizations, had long suspected Duterte’s involvement in sanctioning extrajudicial measures to curb the drug problem, and his admission brings these suspicions closer to confirmation.

This admission could have far-reaching consequences, especially as the International Criminal Court (ICC) continues to investigate alleged human rights violations during his term. Although Duterte remains defiant, claiming he was acting in the best interest of the country, this admission has significantly weakened his legal and moral standing.

The Senate hearing, attended by former Senator Leila de Lima, a longtime critic of Duterte’s drug war, added to the tension. De Lima, who was detained for her opposition to Duterte’s policies, may now see her longstanding critiques vindicated in the eyes of the public. This development adds fuel to the calls for accountability and potential legal repercussions for Duterte, especially if international bodies pursue more stringent action.

As her father grapples with the legal fallout of his presidency, Sara faces her own set of challenges.

Recent reports have questioned the transparency and appropriateness of fund allocations within the OVP. Specifically, allegations of fund misuse for confidential and intelligence funds have sparked calls for her impeachment.

Sara Duterte’s public image has already been controversial, with her abrupt resignation from the Marcos administration and comments critical of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. drawing attention and debate. The allegations of fund misuse have led critics to argue that she should be held accountable, given her position as a public official and the responsibility to handle taxpayer funds with integrity.

The impeachment proposal underscores the gravity of the issue, especially in a political climate where public accountability is often questioned. Some lawmakers argue that her behavior and alleged fund misuse constitute grounds for impeachment, a process that, if pursued, would further complicate the Duterte family’s standing in the political landscape.

It would also be unprecedented, as impeachments in the Philippines are rare and usually signal serious accusations. A potential impeachment trial could open up further investigations, potentially exposing more irregularities within the OVP or other government offices.

These twin controversies — Rodrigo Duterte’s admission regarding the death squad and Sara Duterte’s alleged misuse of public funds — could be disastrous for the Duterte family’s political influence. Both father and daughter have portrayed themselves as champions of the people, but the recent revelations challenge this narrative.

Supporters who have long defended their no-nonsense approach may now find it difficult to reconcile these new accusations with their previous support. The perception of the Dutertes as a political dynasty untainted by corruption may be forever altered by these issues.

Ultimately, the “double whammy” could signify a turning point for the Duterte family, marking a shift from political prominence to potential downfall. As these controversies unfold, the impact on the Duterte legacy will undoubtedly shape Philippine politics and influence public opinion about the nation’s leaders and their accountability.