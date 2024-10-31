DOLE rolls out TUPAD worth P424M for ‘Kristine’-hit areas in Calabarzon

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported Thursday that it has allocated P424 million for those affected by Typhoon Kristine in the Calabarzon region through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program.



Regional Director Atty. Roy L. Buenafe stated that DOLE Calabarzon has disbursed P424,437,726 to support 72,714 disadvantaged workers impacted by the typhoon.



"This intervention is needed now more than ever to provide income-earning capacity for our disadvantaged workers, allowing them to contribute to the community's rehabilitation and recovery efforts," Buenafe said.



Buenafe highlighted that the assistance will be distributed across the region, with Batangas receiving the largest share of P172,027,174 for 29,729 workers.



This is followed by Cavite, which will receive P87,521,290 for 14,815 workers; Laguna, with P87,050,182 for 14,617 workers; Quezon, with P61,460,184 benefiting 10,764 workers; and Rizal, which will be allocated P16,378,896 for 2,816 workers.



Beneficiaries will work for 10 days in community clean-up, debris clearing, and rehabilitation of public infrastructure from 25 October to November. They will be compensated at the highest prevailing minimum wage rate in the region.



A total of 63 areas in Calabarzon are under a state of calamity.