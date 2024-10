The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) reported Thursday that it has allotted P424 million to those affected by typhoon “Kristine” in the Calabarzon region through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program.

Regional director Atty. Roy L. Buenafe reported that DoLE Calabarzon has rolled out P424,437,726 to cover 72,714 disadvantaged workers affected by the typhoon.