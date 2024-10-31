DepEd boosts learners’ proficiency

The Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with Japan-based Sprix, Inc. to provide free access to the Test of Fundamental Skills (TOFAS) for learners nationwide to enhance math proficiency among public school students.

This partnership aims to support thousands of students in mastering essential math skills critical for their academic success.

“Strengthening our students’ math skills is essential,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

“With TOFAS, we have a targeted tool that identifies math proficiencies and areas for growth, and we are confident this will empower students across the country. Initial feedback from our regional directors has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re eager to expand its use to more learners,” he added.

TOFAS allows teachers to assess students’ calculation and problem-solving skills accurately, providing valuable data to tailor instruction according to each student’s needs.

By highlighting strengths and pinpointing areas needing improvement, TOFAS also fosters better communication among teachers, students, and parents, creating a support system that encourages motivation and academic progress.

Beyond academic benefits, TOFAS also promotes student well-being by offering teachers and parents clear insights into each learner’s mathematical journey, paving the way for enhanced engagement in mathematics and programming.

“We’re thrilled to see TOFAS support students in the Philippines,” said Hiroyuki Tsuneishi, president and representative director of Sprix Ltd.

“Our goal is to equip teachers with insights to better address the learning needs of every student,” he added.

The initiative reflects DepEd’s commitment to elevating education quality across the Philippines, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision of equal opportunities and resources for all Filipino learners.