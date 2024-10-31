Comelec receives 70% of automated counting machines for 2025 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it has received 70.92 percent of automated counting machines (ACMs) from Miru Systems.



According to the poll body, 78,456 of the 110,620 ACMs have already arrived at its warehouse in Biñan, Laguna.



Of this number, 37,329 have passed the hardware acceptance test (HAT), while 41,127 are still queued for testing.



Meanwhile, parts of the last batch of 32,164 ACMs are either awaiting clearance at the Bureau of Customs or in transit via container ship.



Comelec also noted that approximately 10,000 ACMs are currently being transported to Busan Port for loading onto Philippine-bound container and cargo ships.



“The ACM manufacturing has been completed almost two months ahead of the timeline (December),” Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco said.



“By November, or a month ahead of the December full delivery schedule, we expect all 110,620 ACMs to be fully delivered to Comelec at the Biñan warehouse,” Laudiangco added.



Comelec has allocated P17.9 billion to lease 110,000 new machines from Miru Systems.



The first 20,000 machines arrived in August, followed by 30,000 in September. Full completion of ACM deliveries is expected by December.