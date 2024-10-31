Centuries-old church damaged as ‘Leon’ exits

Typhoon “Leon” exited the Philippines on Thursday, leaving widespread destruction in Batanes and several Northern Luzon provinces.

Notably, the centuries-old Santa Maria de Mayan Church in Itbayat, Batanes sustained significant damage after 195-kilometer per hour winds collapsed its walls and roof.

The historic church, built in the 18th century, had previously suffered damage from a magnitude-6.0 earthquake in July 2019.

In Ivana, also in Batanes, bamboo houses and trees fell on coastal roads.

In Mahatao and Basco towns, officials started operations to clear fallen debris, rockslides, and landslides.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that at least 537 families, or 1,563 individuals, evacuated ahead of the storm.

With flights between Tuguegarao City, Cagayan and Manila canceled, approximately 143 individuals remained stranded in hotels.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that five roads were impassable due to landslides.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported and the PDRRMO is currently assessing the overall damage.

Although “Leon” did not make landfall, it triggered “violent conditions,” leading to widespread damage, including uprooted trees, blown-off roofs, and extensive power outages.

Access to some areas remained restricted due to fallen debris and flooding, particularly in Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Abra.

Government preparedness

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public the government was in full control and prepared to meet their needs despite recent challenges.

“We have sufficient assets to mitigate the worst impacts, to recover and rebuild stronger,” he said, confirming that relief efforts after typhoon “Kristine” were ongoing.

All government agencies have been directed to remain on high alert, and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has activated its regional offices for clearing operations. DPWH Assistant Regional Director Mathias Malenab reported that over 1,100 personnel and various heavy and light equipment were on standby.

Government aid totals P895M

Aid for the victims of “Kristine” and “Leon” has reached P895 million, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The assistance includes food and non-food items provided by the DSWD, the Office of Civil Defense and local government units.

The NDRRMC reported that over 1.89 million families, or 7.49 million individuals, had been affected nationwide.

Currently, 85,536 families are in evacuation centers, and 87,617 are staying outside temporary shelters. Following the two typhoons, 213 areas remained flooded, although floodwaters in 605 areas had subsided.

Japan extends condolences

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his condolences to President Marcos on the devastation caused by typhoon “Kristine.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of precious lives and extensive damage across the country,” Ishiba said, emphasizing Japan’s readiness to assist with recovery efforts.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi also conveyed his sympathies to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, reaffirming Japan’s commitment to support the Philippines in its recovery and restoration efforts.

According to the NDRRMC, typhoon “Kristine” left at least 150 fatalities, 115 injuries, and 29 missing persons.