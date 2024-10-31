SUBSCRIBE NOW
Celebrating women of style and substance

Agile Zamora
Published on

Meet the women who rule the world, our hearts and the cover of PeopleAsia magazine. The 19th Women of Style and Substance (WSS) Awards Night was recently held at Bellevue Manila Hotel in Alabang. Businesswomen, philanthropists, athletes, artists made up some of the industries in this year’s line-up of changemakers.

PeopleAsia director Sara Soliven de Guzman (leftmost) and editor-in-chief Joanne Rae M. Ramirez (far right) with 'Women of Style & Substance' awardees Milka Romero, Katrina Blanca de Leon, Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Samantha Panlilio, Alelee Aguilar-Andanar, Chelsea Manalo, Maxine Esteban, Pops Fernandez, Lourdes Alfonso Gutierrez, Cynthia Carrion Norton and Judy Miranda Abalos/ Dhate hu Dantia Talantino.
Photographs by agile zamora for the daily tribune
Alex Vergara, Alice Eduardo and the columnist.
Alelee and Martin Andanar.
Ann and Atty. Rene Puno.
Bumbum Tenorio and Michael Rosero.
According to PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez, this night honors not just the individual success of these ladies, but also how they help others succeed.

Everyone shone in fabulous, bold-colored couture as they received their recognition. Each of them had their moment captured against the dreamy Secret Garden backdrop created by event stylist Dave Sandoval.

Charisse Chuidian, Romina Gervacio, Angola Consul Helen Ong, Carolyn Tan and Connie Haw.
Denice and Patrick Chan.
Dr. Aivee Teo and Dr. Zee.
Victor Hartman
Justine Delacerna, Ryan Chan and Mavic Recio.
Luis Ablaza
Justine Delacerna, Ryan Chan and Mavic Recio.Among the beauties and brains that were honored were Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, “Concert Queen” Pops Fernandez and many more.

After the awarding, we were serenaded by Pops Fernandez and a surprise guest — her ex-husband Martin Nievera. How sweet of him to postpone a trip to be able to celebrate Pops and surprise her! We had fun the rest of the time at the stunning venue and enjoyed a drink or two.

Oleg Ivanov
Randy and Cecile Limjoco.
Roberto Alvarez
Sara Soliven de Guzman and Jon de Guzman.
Sheila Romero and Linda Ley.
Trixia Alcantara and Tricia Cruz.
The night may have come to an end, but I know the impact of these women will long continue. Congratulations to all the awardees! You all deserve your flowers, and PeopleAsia did a fabulous job doing so. Cheers!

