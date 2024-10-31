Celebrating women of style and substance

Meet the women who rule the world, our hearts and the cover of PeopleAsia magazine. The 19th Women of Style and Substance (WSS) Awards Night was recently held at Bellevue Manila Hotel in Alabang. Businesswomen, philanthropists, athletes, artists made up some of the industries in this year’s line-up of changemakers.
According to PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez, this night honors not just the individual success of these ladies, but also how they help others succeed.
Everyone shone in fabulous, bold-colored couture as they received their recognition. Each of them had their moment captured against the dreamy Secret Garden backdrop created by event stylist Dave Sandoval.
Justine Delacerna, Ryan Chan and Mavic Recio.Among the beauties and brains that were honored were Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, “Concert Queen” Pops Fernandez and many more.
After the awarding, we were serenaded by Pops Fernandez and a surprise guest — her ex-husband Martin Nievera. How sweet of him to postpone a trip to be able to celebrate Pops and surprise her! We had fun the rest of the time at the stunning venue and enjoyed a drink or two.
The night may have come to an end, but I know the impact of these women will long continue. Congratulations to all the awardees! You all deserve your flowers, and PeopleAsia did a fabulous job doing so. Cheers!