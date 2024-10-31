Cebu Pacific takes 3 more deliveries

To meet the increasing demand for air travel and its continuous network development initiatives, Cebu Pacific (CEB) received three consecutive aircraft deliveries in October.

Among the new aircraft deliveries were an A320ceo that arrived on 28 October and two (2) A321neos that arrived on 23 October and 30. The total number of aircraft delivered to CEB this year now stands at 15.

“We are thrilled to add two new planes to our fleet in advance of December, when travel is at its busiest. These supplies are an essential component of our ongoing initiatives to improve our service and open new routes, which will enable us to better serve the growing number of passengers,” Xander Lao, president and chief commercial officer of CEB, stated.

The latest generation of aircraft, known as Airbus NEOs, utilize 15 percent less fuel per trip and generate 15 percent less noise than their predecessors.

Carbon emissions from airplanes decrease in tandem with the decrease in fuel usage.

Historic purchase deal

A historic purchase agreement between Airbus and Pratt & Whitney, an RTX company, for up to 152 A321neo aircraft with Pratt & Whitney GTFTM engines was revealed by CEB last October 2. Based on list prices, the deal is estimated to be worth USD $24 billion (P1.4 trillion), making it the largest in Philippine aviation history.

With a diverse commercial fleet mix consisting of nine Airbus 330s, 40 Airbus 320s, 24 (321), and 15 ATR turboprop aircraft, CEB has one of the youngest fleets in the world and provides the most extensive network coverage in the country.