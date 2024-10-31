Cadavers, dead carabaos float in Occ. Mindoro

Fishermen in Paluan, Occidental Mindoro have reported to the Philippine Coast Guard sightings of floating cadavers and dead carabaos amid its search and rescue operation for the 10 missing crewmembers of a cargo vessel that has been gone for five days now.

On Thursday, the PCG said they are verifying reports of floating carabaos, lifeless individuals, and other equipment near the waters off Paluan, being part of the ongoing probe related to the missing cargo vessel, MV Sta. Monica-A1, which was reported missing last Sunday.

The PCG said cargo ship MV Sta. Monica-A1, owned by Synergy Sea Venture Inc., departed from Sta. Cruz Port, Taytay, Palawan, and was en route to Casian, Taytay, Palawan to seek shelter due to adverse weather conditions on 22 October.

“The vessel was reported unreachable by the clearing officer on 27 October. Multiple attempts to contact the crew, consisting of 10 members, including the captain, have since been unsuccessful,” according to the PCG.

Following the whereabouts of the said missing cargo vessel, fishermen from several barangays in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, reported the recovery of 10 empty LPG tanks during their fishing ventures.

These tanks were allegedly sold to a local buyer, and CGSS Mamburao personnel later confirmed the presence of tanks with the said buyer.

“Moreover, a resident of Barangay Marikit, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, reported sightings of two floating cadavers and an undetermined number of dead carabaos approximately 14 nautical miles off Paluan on 28 October 2024,” the PCG stated.

A local fisherman later confirmed the sighting while returning from a fishing trip but was unable to further investigate due to the proximity of the floating objects.

“On 29 October 2024, a resident of Sitio Dungon, Barangay Tayamaan, Mamburao, informed CGSS Mamburao that his nephew had recovered a life jacket marked “MV STA MONICA-A1” and two unmarked life rings approximately 10 nautical miles off Paluan during a fishing trip. These items have since been secured by CGSS Mamburao,” the PCG further stated.

In response to the developments, the PCG-251 Islander of PCG conducted an aerial search over the waters off North East El Nido and Mamburao, Mindoro, to locate further signs of the missing vessel.

“The PCG continues its coastal and seaborne patrols in search of further debris and signs of the missing vessel. Representatives of Synergy Sea Venture Inc. have coordinated with the PCG for updates, and search operations will persist, weather and sea conditions permitting,” according to the PCG.