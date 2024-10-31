‘Business is business’: Sofia Andres parts ways with stylist

Actress and model Sofia Andres announced that she parted ways with her stylist Steph Aparici through an Instagram post.

“It’s a reminder to be cautious — business is business. Nothing personal,” she said. “And I’m learning to trust my instincts.”

In her original caption, Andres said that the stylist had been “using [her] name and would share [her] contacts to other clients.” The actress removed the said phrase already.

Andres also called out brand partners in her post, telling them to reach her directly for business purposes instead of reaching Aparici.

Aparici has yet to comment on the matter.

The Bloody Crayons actress confirmed in early August this year that she was launching her own makeup line. She has not announced its brand name and launch date yet, but she has been posting pictures featuring her product --- a lip gloss in minimalist packaging.

Andres also owns Zoe Essentials, an alco spray and body wash line. The business is named after her daughter with Cebuana Lhuillier heir Daniel Miranda.