Boy swept by Chico river waters

BAGUIO CITY — Rescuers are on the rush to find a boy who was reported to have gone missing after he was swept away by the strong water current of the Chico River yesterday morning.

The boy was identified as Juneil Crey Liwaliw Bagwan, 14, a resident of Barangay Supang, Sabangan, Mountain Province.

Based on the report of the Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), the incident happened at around 8:20 of the said day. Bagwan was said to be crossing the river to feed pigs at their piggery across the river.

The boy was said to be swept away by the current. The members of the community together with responders immediately launched a search and rescue operation.

Members of the DRRMOs are also dispatched. The rescuers are now scouting the river especially at the downstream areas.

The Mountain Province MDRRMO is advising residents to exercise caution near rivers, as currents can be unpredictable, especially after a rainfall. The province is among the areas of North Luzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 because of the strong typhoon “Leon.”

On 24 October, a 60-year-old farmer fell into the Chico River in Sabangan, Mountain Province during the onslaught of severe storm “Kristine.” His body was retrieved in Bontoc, Mountain Province the next day.