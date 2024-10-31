Bong Go boosts local economies through 'Malasakit sa Kooperatiba' initiative

On 30 October, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to cooperative development in the National Capital Region (NCR) by participating in a distribution event at the Bayview Park Hotel in Manila. This gathering, in collaboration with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), marked the second wave of assistance this year for NCR cooperatives, with 23 organizations receiving support aimed at strengthening local economies and enhancing community welfare.
In his address to the representatives of the beneficiary cooperatives, Senator Go underscored the pivotal role these organizations play in fostering economic resilience and creating opportunities for their members. “Alam po natin ang malaking papel ng mga kooperatiba sa pagpapaunlad ng ating lokal na ekonomiya, lalo na sa mga komunidad na ating pinaglilingkuran,” he stated, emphasizing that cooperatives serve as essential pillars of progress, unity, and hope in their communities.
The "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" initiative, championed by Go in partnership with the CDA, seeks to bolster cooperatives across various sectors, including transportation, education, and community services. Among the recipient organizations were the U.P. Philcoa Credit Cooperative, Rizal High School Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and Pasig Green City Transport Cooperative, highlighting the diverse impact of cooperatives within different industries in NCR.
Senator Go’s advocacy for cooperative development extends beyond direct financial assistance. As a co-author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11535, he has been instrumental in ensuring the appointment of Cooperative Development Officers at the municipal, city, and provincial levels to further promote cooperative growth and local governance engagement. Furthermore, Go recognized October as Cooperative Month, urging cooperative leaders to sustain their efforts toward fostering sustainable growth and community impact.
"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, kasama niyo po kami sa Senado, kasama niyo rin ang buong bansa, sa pagpapaigting ng tunay na kaunlaran para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino," Go concluded, reiterating his unwavering support for cooperatives and community development initiatives.
On the previous day, 29 October, Go was honored as a "supportive legislator awardee" at the CDA Gawad Parangal Awards, recognizing his advocacy for initiatives such as "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" and his significant contributions to the cooperative sector in the Philippines.