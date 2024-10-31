Bong Go boosts local economies through 'Malasakit sa Kooperatiba' initiative

On 30 October, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to cooperative development in the National Capital Region (NCR) by participating in a distribution event at the Bayview Park Hotel in Manila. This gathering, in collaboration with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), marked the second wave of assistance this year for NCR cooperatives, with 23 organizations receiving support aimed at strengthening local economies and enhancing community welfare.

In his address to the representatives of the beneficiary cooperatives, Senator Go underscored the pivotal role these organizations play in fostering economic resilience and creating opportunities for their members. “Alam po natin ang malaking papel ng mga kooperatiba sa pagpapaunlad ng ating lokal na ekonomiya, lalo na sa mga komunidad na ating pinaglilingkuran,” he stated, emphasizing that cooperatives serve as essential pillars of progress, unity, and hope in their communities.