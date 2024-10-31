BingoPlus launches Super Jackpot with P30-M daily grand prize

Entertainment platform BingoPlus has introduced Super Jackpot (Be the Next Millionaire) to its players for a chance to win a daily grand prize of P30,000,000.

This campaign will go live starting on 1 November.

All you have to do is play any of the games offered by BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone and place your bets. After successfully betting, you will have a chance to receive Super Jackpot spin opportunities.

These spin opportunities can win you up to P1,000,000 pesos every day.

Spin and win—it is that easy. Winning is always efficient with BingoPlus, as the prizes will be automatically credited to the player’s account. Once the fund has been added to the player’s account, it can be used for gaming or withdrawn at any time.

Play now and get an opportunity to be the next millionaire in the Super Jackpot.