Bicol-bound buses get green light

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) said buses to the Bicol Region are ready to take vacationers there after trips were halted for days due to the battering of severe tropical storm “Kristine” last week followed by the incessant rains brought by typhoon “Leon.”

“We received instructions from the Department of Public Works and Highways that all roads going to the Bicol Region were now passable.

So there is no problem going there for Undas,” said PITX Corporate Affairs spokesperson Kolyn Calbasa in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW show on Thursday. She said there were ample buses at the PITX to serve travelers who are expected to reach 190,000 to 200,000 for the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day exodus.

No trip cancellations have been reported as of 31 October, she said, advising passengers to “travel light and secure tickets early to avoid long queues.”

Canceled vessel trips

Meanwhile, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), in a separate statement, said some vessels declared cancellations at the Port Management Office of Masbate, Palawan, and Western Leyte-Biliran due to typhoon “Leon.”

Earlier, PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago said they were expecting 1.61 million passengers beginning Thursday noon, up by five percent compared to the 1,544,313 passengers recorded in the same period last year.

With this, Santiago said, all PPA department heads were mandated to ensure that PPA personnel were present to man port operations during the holiday exodus.

Prices of flowers increase

Meanwhile, the prices of flowers at Dangwa in Sta. Cruz, Manila, increased, particularly on Wednesday, 30 October, as many people made last-minute purchases before heading to their provinces.

Preparations at the Manila North Cemetery were in full swing, with designated areas for male and female visitors and a priority lane for senior citizens. Stricter security measures have been implemented, including bag checks and prohibitions on sound systems, sharp objects, and videooke machines.

Parents are advised to provide identification bands for their children.

The Manila local government has announced road closures around the Manila North Cemetery in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, effective from 12:01 a.m. on 30 October to 7 p.m. on 3 November.