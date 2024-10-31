Battle for custody

Dear Atty. Peachy,

I am reaching out for some legal guidance regarding a deeply personal and distressing issue I am currently facing. I am an expat residing in the Philippines for several years. I am now in the midst of a custody battle for my three children with my Filipina ex-wife. Our situation began about six months ago when my ex-wife and I decided to separate after four years of marriage. Initially, we had come to an amicable agreement regarding co-parenting. However, as time passed, it has become evident that our informal arrangements are no longer sustainable.

My ex-wife recently expressed her desire to move to a different province, citing family support, while I wish to provide our children with a stable home environment and quality education in the city. In light of this, I proposed formalizing our co-parenting arrangement, but this led to escalating tensions. My ex-wife has expressed doubts about my commitment as a father, insisting that my work obligations make me unfit to be more involved with my children.

Now, I find myself considering legal action to secure fair custody rights, but I am apprehensive about the process and need clarity on a few points. What are the key considerations under Philippine law when it comes to deciding custody in such cases? How heavily does the court weigh the parents’ living situations and employment status? What kind of documentation or evidence should I prepare to demonstrate my involvement as a father? Are there specific things I should be keeping track of to strengthen my case?

The well-being of my children is my utmost priority, and I genuinely want to put forth a strong case for shared custody that reflects our commitments as parents. Any insights or advice you could provide would be invaluable as I navigate this challenging situation. Thank you for your assistance.

Bob

***

Dear Bob,

Thank you for reaching out with your concerns regarding the custody battle for your children. Navigating custody issues can be emotionally taxing, and it is essential to understand the legal framework within which these matters are resolved in the Philippines.

Under Philippine law, particularly the Family Code, custody decisions are primarily based on the best interests of the child. The court will take into account various factors such as: the child’s age, the emotional ties between the parent and child, the parents’ living conditions, and the ability to provide a stable environment for the children’s education and well-being. Generally, there is a preference for keeping siblings together. Courts also consider the wishes of a child, particularly those who are older and capable of providing input. While the law does not explicitly favor mothers over fathers, there is a prevailing cultural presumption that mothers may be better suited for the custody of young children, especially those under seven years of age. However, this does not prevent fathers from obtaining custody if they can demonstrate that it is in the best interest of the child.

Gathering thorough documentation is crucial in custody battles. Document your involvement in the children’s lives. This can include records of school events you’ve attended, extracurricular activities, medical appointments, and any communication you have with their school or teachers. Gather evidence of your employment and income to demonstrate your capability to provide for the children’s needs. Prepare to show that your living situation is stable and conducive to raising children. Take photographs of your home and provide descriptions of the child-friendly environment you’ve created. Keep a log of communications with your ex-wife concerning co-parenting, any disputes that arose, and how you attempted to resolve those conflicts.

Your commitment to being an engaged and loving father is crucial in this custody battle. Prioritizing the well-being of your children while adopting a collaborative approach with your ex-wife can lead to more positive outcomes for your family. If you decide to pursue legal action, I recommend consulting a lawyer who specializes in family law to navigate the complexities of the situation effectively.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio