BARMM hosts labor summit

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) hosted the Bangsamoro Labor Summit and Productivity Olympics, aimed to celebrate economic growth and showcase the talents of the Bangsamoro workforce.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said the summit was a vital platform for key stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue and foster collaboration.

Ebrahim said the summit has brought together skilled workers, industry leaders and government officials from across the region to celebrate the economic growth of the BARMM region.

“Let us continue becoming the architects of a stronger, economically resilient, and sustainable BARMM. Let us continue building bridges that transcend our borders and shaping a labor force where every employee is given the importance they rightly deserve,” Ebrahim told participants during the summit.

“This event plays a crucial role in bringing together stakeholders from various sectors of society to discuss labor-related issues, protect our labor force, ensure full employment, and promote productivity initiatives,” Ebrahim continued.

This summit also aimed at addressing current labor issues and promoting inclusive economic growth within the region, the BARMM chief minister said.

For his part, MOLE Minister Muslimin Sema said that the Ministry of Labor and Employment always emphasizes the essence of Tripartism in the daily lives of the community.