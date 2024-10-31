ARTA fetes DoJ over streamlined public services

Driven by a steadfast resolve to deliver Real Justice for All in Real Time, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has once again been able to set the bar in raising the standards of public service by simplifying government processes in a bid to reach and help more Filipinos in need.

This comes as the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) recently awarded the DoJ-Office of the Regional Prosecutors of Regions 8 and 11 (ORPs 8 and 11) for their exemplary performance in providing convenient and efficient public service.

The recognition is for their full compliance with RA 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 (EODB) Law for the year 2023.

The awarding of top-performing agencies was held in Conrad Manila, Pasay City during the culmination of the three-day EODB Convention from 28-30 October 2024.